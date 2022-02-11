South Phoenix shooting leaves 9 officers hurt; barricaded suspect and woman dead

An hours-long barricade situation and shooting left nine police officers hurt, and two people, including the suspected gunman, dead at a home near 51st Avenue and Broadway early Friday morning.

The incident began after a woman had reportedly been shot in a home near 54th Avenue and Elwood just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 11. When an officer approached the house, a male suspect reportedly invited him inside before shooting him multiple times in an ambush.

The wounded officer was able to escape, and backup came to surround the home with the suspect barricaded inside.

At some point during the standoff, a man inside the home walked out and placed a baby on the ground before being detained. He was seen on video walking outside dropping the child off, then walking toward police with his hands up.

Four more officers were shot when they tried to bring the baby to safety, and Williams says police fired back towards the suspected gunman. At least four other officers were hurt by bullet shrapnel, police said.

Windows were shot out during the standoff.

After several hours, police were able to get inside the home and found the suspect dead inside, along with the woman.

Four of the officers are in stable condition, and one is in serious but stable condition. Those who were hit by shrapnel stayed at the scene until the barricade situation was over.

Authorities say the suspected gunman and the injured woman had been in a past relationship, and the baby was their child.

The infant was not hurt.

No names have been released in this case.

