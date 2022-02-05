2 girls killed by father in El Mirage home, officials say; father also found dead

El Mirage Police Department officials have issued an update to a murder investigation that began after the bodies of three people were found inside a home in the West Valley city on Feb. 4.

According to earlier statements, the three people were found dead during a welfare check on Feb. 4 in the area of Cactus Road and Dysart.

In a statement released on Feb. 10, investigators say two girls, aged nine and 16 were shot and killed by their father, identified as 41-year-old Steven Foster.

"Foster was found in the residence with a fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement.

No other information was released.

