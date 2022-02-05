Man wanted for threatening Phoenix Target worker with knife after attempted robbery

Phoenix police are looking for a man accused of threatening a north Phoenix Target employee with a knife after attempting to steal a cellphone from the store.

The crime happened at a Target near 7th Street and Bell Road on Jan. 17, according to Silent Witness.

The suspect reportedly tried to break into a locked cellphone display case, and when he failed, he ran out of the store.

As he fled, police say he threatened an employee with a knife.

The suspect was described as a male ih his 20s or 30s with a mustache. He was seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

More crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.