Man wanted for threatening Phoenix Target worker with knife after attempted robbery
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for a man accused of threatening a north Phoenix Target employee with a knife after attempting to steal a cellphone from the store.
The crime happened at a Target near 7th Street and Bell Road on Jan. 17, according to Silent Witness.
The suspect reportedly tried to break into a locked cellphone display case, and when he failed, he ran out of the store.
As he fled, police say he threatened an employee with a knife.
The suspect was described as a male ih his 20s or 30s with a mustache. He was seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
