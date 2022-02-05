Expand / Collapse search

Man wanted for threatening Phoenix Target worker with knife after attempted robbery

By FOX 10 Staff
Silent Witness
Silent Witness seeks man accused of threatening Target employee with knife

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for a man accused of threatening a north Phoenix Target employee with a knife after attempting to steal a cellphone from the store.

The crime happened at a Target near 7th Street and Bell Road on Jan. 17, according to Silent Witness.

The suspect reportedly tried to break into a locked cellphone display case, and when he failed, he ran out of the store.

As he fled, police say he threatened an employee with a knife.

The suspect was described as a male ih his 20s or 30s with a mustache. He was seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

