Woman fatally shot at west Phoenix apartment, no arrests made

A woman has died after being shot near 43rd Avenue and Virginia on Thursday night, and Phoenix police are still working to find the shooter.

Police responded to a shooting call in the area at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 3 and found a 43-year-old woman who had been shot.

The victim, identified as Krystal Guevara, died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police said the shooter is believed to be a male, but did not release any other information.

Investigators are still working to find witnesses and figure out what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

