2 injured in wrong-way crash on SR-51 in Phoenix

Two drivers were injured in a wrong-way crash early Friday morning along a Phoenix freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received reports of a vehicle heading southbound in the northbound lanes of State Route 51 at around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 4.

Minutes later, 911 callers reported a head-on crash near Thomas Road.

DPS says both drivers were hurt, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

"Anytime with a wrong-way crash, we usually expect the worst, and that's not a good thing to say, but you guys have been out here a lot of times too. We see wrong ways and usually someone [is] seriously physically injured or death [sic], so it's a God bless that they're doing OK at the moment," Sgt. Jacob Melki said.

The wrong-way driver was in the left lanes near the median. DPS suggests if you're driving late at night to stay in the right lanes because wrong-way drivers typically travel in the left lanes.

It's unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash.

State Route 51 is back open at Thomas Road.

This crash comes just a week after two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Loop 303. The driver in that crash allegedly had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit.

