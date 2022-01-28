Suspected wrong-way driver jailed in connection to crash that left 2 dead

Two people are dead and a man has been arrested in connection to a wrong-way crash on the Loop 303 near Bethany Home Road, authorities said.

Arizona Dept. of Public Safety officials said the crash involved multiple vehicles and happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 28 after a pickup truck was reported driving north down the southbound lanes.

The wrong-way truck collided with an SUV going southbound, officials say. The 61-year-old SUV driver, Brian Vaughn, died at the scene, and a passenger in the truck, 21-year-old Joaquin Santiago Ruiz, died at the hospital.

Officials say the suspected wrong-way driver, 21-year-old Fabian Grimaldo, Jr., was impaired. He was hospitalized but has since been released and booked into jail.

According to court documents, Grimaldo's blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Fabian Grimaldo

The freeway was closed throughout the morning commute for the investigation but has since reopened.

Trooper Campbell said the weather made it difficult for law enforcement officials at the scene.

"It makes it challenging for the detectives," Campbell said. "We have roadway evidence, and even just communications - trying to talk on the radio with the wind blowing makes it a challenge."

There are several thermal detection cameras located along off-ramps in the area. Those cameras are supposed to alert officials if a driver enters the freeway in the wrong direction.

"We did not get a flux activation on this. It was citizens that were calling this one in," said Trooper Campbell.

