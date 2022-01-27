Phoenix Police officer injured in crash, expected to be OK
PHOENIX - A Phoenix Police officer was hospitalized Wednesday night after being involved in a crash, the department said.
According to police, the crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 near Interstate 17 and Seventh Avenue.
Investigators say an SUV turned in front of the officer's police vehicle.
The officer was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.
Two people inside the SUV were not hurt.
No other details were released by Phoenix Police.
