Person dead following crash involving SRP vehicle along Grand Avenue, Phoenix Police officials say

Phoenix Police officials say a person has died following a multi-car crash involving an SRP vehicle on Jan. 26.

The crash reportedly happened near 27th Avenue and Grand Avenue, and one car flipped over.

In a statement, officials with SRP say they are aware of a "serious automobile accident involving two employees based out of our West Valley Services Center," but could not provide any information as to the condition of their employees.

"Certainly, our thoughts are with the employees’ families, co-workers and friends during this time," read a portion of the statement.

An investigation is underway,

