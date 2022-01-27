Expand / Collapse search
Driver dead after car crashes into tree in west Phoenix

By Brent Corrado
Published 
West Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
FILE - Police lights are shown in a close up image. (Credit: FOX TV Stations)

FILE - Police lights are shown in a close up image. (Credit: FOX TV Stations)

PHOENIX - A woman is dead after she lost control of her car and crashed it into a large tree in a west Phoenix neighborhood, police said.

According to Sgt. Vincent Cole with Phoenix Police, the crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 27 near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

"Officers were called to the area and learned that a sedan was traveling northbound on 83rd Avenue, when it lost control and collided with a large tree," Sgt. Cole said.

The driver of the vehicle, 34-year-old Shirrell Quiroz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man riding in the passenger seat of the vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

