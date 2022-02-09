Arizona officer in critical condition after being shot in Camp Verde; suspect sought

Authorities are searching for a suspect after an Arizona police officer was shot Wednesday night north of Phoenix.

The Yavapai-Apache Nation says its officers responded to reports of shots fired at around 7:45 p.m. near State Route 260 and Cherry Creek Road in Camp Verde. Once at the scene, a suspect got out of a car, ran away on foot, and began shooting.

One officer was shot. He was taken to HonorHealth Hospital in Deer Valley and is in critical, but stable condition.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

"The public is asked to stay out of the area until the search has ended," officials said on Feb. 10.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 928-554-8370.

The FBI is now in charge of the investigation and released the following statement to FOX 10:

"The FBI and Yavapai County Sheriff's Office are conducting a joint investigation into the shooting of a Yavapai Apache Police officer, that occurred Wednesday, February 9, around 7:30pm. The officer, who sustained serious injuries, was airlifted to the hospital. The FBI and our partners continue to search for the suspect who fled on foot. This remains an ongoing investigation. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activity.

YCSO SWAT, deputies and detectives along with Verde SWAT and other local law enforcement responded to the call for immediate assistance and searched all night for the suspect, who has not yet been located. All neighboring jurisdictions were part of the effort to get the officer evacuated from the scene and flown to Honor Health in Deer Valley. His condition is not being released to the public at this time.

‘Violence against anyone is unacceptable, but when it is against those that are out there solely to serve and protect others, it is particularly egregious and intolerable,’ said YCSO Sheriff David Rhodes. ‘We are committed to working with our criminal justice partners to find the person who shot this fellow officer and bring that person to face justice. I personally want to thank all the law enforcement officers who responded immediately and without hesitation to call for help and thank the public for all the well-wishes and prayers.’"

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

