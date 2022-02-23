Migrant fatally shot while being detained after escape bid in southern Arizona: CBP

Customs and Border Protection officials say the migrant who died of gunshot wounds after a weekend encounter with a Border Patrol agent was shot while being detained following an escape attempt.

A CBP statement said on Feb. 23 the shooting occurred after two agents from a horse patrol unit responded around 9 p.m. Saturday to reports of migrants detected in a remote mountainous area approximately 32 miles northeast of Douglas, Arizona.

Arriving in an area known as Skeleton Canyon, the Border Patrol agents apprehended three migrants in the U.S. illegally and spotted a fourth trying to get away. The statement said one agent followed the person downhill into the canyon "and while taking him into custody discharged his firearm fatally wounding the migrant."

The agents called for backup help and another two migrants from the same group were found and detained.

Mexico’s consulate in Douglas confirmed Wednesday it is in contact with the family of the deceased, a Mexican citizen.

The Pima County Medical Examiner said an autopsy determined that the migrant died from multiple gunshot wounds but will have no more information until the final examination report is released. It was unknown when that will be.

