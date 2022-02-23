Migrant fatally shot while being detained after escape bid in southern Arizona: CBP

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County
11
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 4:00 PM MST until THU 2:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, New River Mesa
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 8:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

Migrant fatally shot while being detained after escape bid in southern Arizona: CBP

By Associated Press
Published 
Updated 11:15AM
Immigration
Associated Press

Migrant killed by Arizona Border Patrol agent

PHOENIX - Customs and Border Protection officials say the migrant who died of gunshot wounds after a weekend encounter with a Border Patrol agent was shot while being detained following an escape attempt.

A CBP statement said on Feb. 23 the shooting occurred after two agents from a horse patrol unit responded around 9 p.m. Saturday to reports of migrants detected in a remote mountainous area approximately 32 miles northeast of Douglas, Arizona.

Arriving in an area known as Skeleton Canyon, the Border Patrol agents apprehended three migrants in the U.S. illegally and spotted a fourth trying to get away. The statement said one agent followed the person downhill into the canyon "and while taking him into custody discharged his firearm fatally wounding the migrant."

The agents called for backup help and another two migrants from the same group were found and detained.

Mexico’s consulate in Douglas confirmed Wednesday it is in contact with the family of the deceased, a Mexican citizen.

The Pima County Medical Examiner said an autopsy determined that the migrant died from multiple gunshot wounds but will have no more information until the final examination report is released. It was unknown when that will be.

More immigration news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.