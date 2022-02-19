Decomposing remains of previously reported missing 44-year-old Phoenix man found

article

The remains of a 44-year-old Phoenix man who was reported missing earlier this year were found on Saturday, Feb. 19, and police say his body was in an "advanced stage of decomposition."

Maison Whitson's remains were reported to police when a resident near 35th and Dunlap avenues found a dead body next to a home, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky.

Detectives spoke to witnesses while processing the scene, and the investigation into his death is ongoing.

Whitson was first reported missing on Jan. 4 and was last seen near 34th Drive and West Diana Avenue on a red and white mountain bike, according to a missing person flyer from the Phoenix Police Department.

No further information is available.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

