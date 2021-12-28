LIST: Arizona missing persons cases - 2022

Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent reports of missing persons in the Phoenix-metro area and other cities in Arizona.



If you have any details on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.

Yacelle Jones was last seen in the area of 33rd Ave. and Indian School Road. Click here for details.

The Yuma Police Dept. said Ryan Barrett was found in good health on Jan. 2. He was reported missing on Dec. 29.

Sylvia Schnake was reported missing after she was last seen near 115th Avenue and Bell Road around 1 p.m. on Jan. 2. The Dept. of Public Safety said she was safely located later that day. Click here for more information.

Phoenix Police say a missing person report for 41-year-old Benjamin Anderson was filed on Dec. 31, 2021 after last being seen at his home. His car was found burnt and completely destroyed near I-17 and Dunlap Avenue on New Year's Day. The missing person flyer says he was likely wearing shorts and a blue zip-up sweatshirt or black T-shirt. Anderson also wears glasses. Anyone with information can call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151. Click here for more on the case.

