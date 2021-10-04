LIST: Arizona missing persons cases - 2021

Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent reports of missing persons in the Phoenix-metro area and other cities in Arizona.



If you have any details on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.

October 30

October 29

October 28

October 27

October 26

October 25

Myria Homminga and Carson Homminga

The Mesa Police Department says 24-year-old Myria Homminga and her 3-year-old son Carson Homminga are now safe and sound. The family was concerned because they say Myria has the mental capacity of a young teenager and is uncertain if she can properly care for her child. Read more.

October 24

October 23

October 22

October 21

October 20

Mark Allen III

12-year-old Mark Allen, III, who went missing on Oct. 19 has returned home safe, Phoenix police said. Read more.

October 18

October 16

Christian Gonzales

Christian Gonzales was reported missing by Phoenix Police on Oct. 16, and by nighttime, he was found safe. Read more.

October 15

Ramon Garza (Kingman Police Dept.)

DPS officials say Ramon Garza who was last seen in the Kingman area has been found safe. The man's disappearance prompted the issuance of a Silver Alert, which has since been cancelled. Read more.

October 14

Priscilla Suarez. Photos courtesy of Christina Suarez

Investigators with the Goodyear Police Dept. continue asking for the public's help to find Priscilla Suarez, who was last seen on Oct. 13. Read more.

October 10

Amina and Amanirena Sterling

Phoenix Police say a 3-year-old and 4-year-old girl who went missing from an apartment complex near 16th Avenue and Missouri have been found safe. The girls' mother has been arrested. Read more.

October 7

October 4

October 3

Levi Fugitt was reported missing on Oct. 2 and found safe the following day. Read more.

October 4

Joshua Martinez, Erika Allison and Psymon Kelly

Kingman police say a family of three who went missing in mid-September after leaving on a camping trip were found safe in New Mexico. The family is "living where they want to be," authorities said. Read more.

September 30





September 29

Phillip Laroche, Jr. (Mesa Police Department)

Phillip Laroche, Jr. was reported missing on Sept. 23 in Mesa. Police say he was found on Sept. 28. Read more.

September 26

Najib Monsif

Scottsdale Police are asking for the public's help to find a 20-year-old autistic man. Najib Monsif was last seen at his home near Frank Lloyd Wright and Via Linda on Sept. 22. Read more.

September 17

Daniel Robinson

Police are continuing to analyze evidence and explore leads in connection to a missing 24-year-old geologist who was last seen leaving a job site in Buckeye. According to Buckeye Police, Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23 near Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road. Read more.

August 25

Ethan Ristow (Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Police Dept.)

The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Police Dept. is asking for the public's help in locating Ethan Ristow. He was last seen in a desert area near East Shea Blvd. and Beeline Highway (State Route 87) on Aug. 21 at around 8 p.m. His vehicle was found abandoned in the area. Ethan is described as a 37-year-old white male, 5' 8" tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing green and black pants, black boots, no shirt, and eyeglasses. If you have any information, call SRPD at 480-580-9230.

MORE: Missing Persons reports

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE – Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement





