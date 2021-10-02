Peoria Police searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old teen Levi Fugitt

article

Peoria Police are searching for an endangered 13-year-old and are asking for the public's help to find him.

On Saturday, the department said Levi Fugitt was last seen in the area of Cactus Road and 67th Avenue.

He is 5'4" and 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and grey hooded sweatshirt and black and grey shorts.

"Levi was last seen at his school located in the area of 6800 W. Cactus Rd. He did not get on the bus at the end of the school day and it is unknown where he may have gone. According to caretakers, Levi suffers from severe behavioral health issues, requires medication and can become aggressive. Officers and staff have been actively looking for Levi, but have not been able to locate him," the department said.

He does not have a cell phone with him.

Police say to not approach the teen if you see him, but to call police at 623-773-8311.

