'Jubi' Monsif: Remains of missing Scottsdale man found at Mesa canal pump station

The skeletal remains of a 20-year-old Scottsdale man missing for nearly three months were found at a canal pump station in Mesa last week, authorities said Tuesday.

Scottsdale police said the remains were forensically confirmed as those of Najib "Jubi" Monsif and there was no sign of foul play.

An employee at the pump station near Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and Power Road - nearly 11 miles from Monsif's home - discovered the remains and notified police.

Police said Monsif had autism and was reported missing on Sept. 23. He was last seen at his Scottsdale home, which is near a canal in the Taliesin West area.

"From where his house was, and the immediate area he was missing, that would be something keeping consistent with what we thought would happen: one of the theories being [that] he went into the canal," said Detective John. Heinzelman during a news conference Tuesday.

Monsif would have turned 21 on Dec. 22.

Investigators had examined his electronic devices and gaming accounts, but didn't find any clues. However, Jubi did tell his mom and brother they would never see him again a day before he disappeared.

Heinzelman said the 20-year-old may have snuck through a fence onto Central Arizona Project (CAP) property near the canal.

"It is possible that he could have worked his way between these two fence gates and been able to access the CAP property," Heinzelman said.

"The Scottsdale Police Department partnered with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, and Central Arizona Project to conduct several searches within the first days and weeks of his disappearance," police said. "Searches utilized tracking dogs, air units, bicycle units, mounted patrol units, patrol officers, and detectives on foot to look for Jubi in the neighborhood, desert areas, and the canal hear his home.

The FBI, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and Central Arizona Project combined resources with police to search for Monsif along with tracking dogs and helicopters in the first few weeks of his disappearance.

Police said patrol officers and detectives on foot also combed desert areas and Monsif’s neighborhood for weeks without success.

An autopsy has been done, and toxicology reports are pending.

One medical study found that between January 2020 and May 2017, 73% of all wandering incidents involving autistic children resulted in a drowning death.

Family comments on finding of Jubi's remains

Najib "Jubi" Monsif

Jubi's father, Najib Monsif Sr.

"Jubi’s birthday is the 22nd of December. This day was always the happiest day of the year for the Monsif family for the past 20 years. Yesterday Scottsdale police informed us that Jubi’s remains were found in the canal. Our angel was only 20 years old. Thank you for your love."

Jubi's sister, Josephine Monsif

"I braced myself for the day I would have to say this, and that time has come. As some of you may know, Jubis body has been found. Thank you for standing with us on this journey. It will not be over any time soon. Bless your hearts."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.