Tohono O'odham Police locate missing 4-year-old boy in southern Arizona

article

Tohono O'odham Police have located a 4-year-old boy who has been missing in southern Arizona since Friday morning.

The boy was reported missing at 10 a.m. on Dec. 17 in the San Idisro Area of the Schuk Toak District, which is southwest of Tucson.

He was found Saturday afternoon and is currently receiving medical treatment, officials say.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.





