Man found dead with signs of trauma in Phoenix, police say

A body was found in Phoenix on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and police say the person died by homicide.

The unidentified man's body was found near 65th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 8:30 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Phoenix Fire Department crew.

Police say the man's body had obvious signs of trauma and detectives are working to learn what led up to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous.

