Major Glendale intersection closed after car hits pedestrian

A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a car at 51st Avenue and Camelback Road early Wednesday morning, Glendale police said.

Police say a person was crossing the street just after 6 a.m. when they were hit by a car traveling westbound through a green light.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash, and police say there were no signs of impairment.

Camelback Road will be closed at 51st Avenue throughout the morning as the investigation continues.

Glendale Police recommended using 43rd Avenue, Bethany Home Road and Indian School as alternate routes.

Second crash closes nearby intersection

A nearby injury crash temporarily closed Camelback Road at 59th Avenue as well.

Glendale Police said two cars collided, causing minor injuries to those involved.

This crash is not related to the pedestrian collision, police said.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:







Advertisement



