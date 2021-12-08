Driver looked down, smoked vape pen before crashing into San Tan Valley home: PSCO

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is warning about the dangers of distracted driving after a car plowed into a San Tan Valley home on Tuesday.

Authorities shared video on Facebook of the aftermath of the collision, which happened just before midnight on Dec. 7.

Investigators say the driver showed no signs of impairment but admitted to "looking down and smoking a vape pen" before the crash. The car reportedly was going 30 to 40 miles an hour at the time.

The homeowner and their two kids were home at the time, but no one was hurt.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, and a passenger, 19, were also uninjured in the crash.

The 18-year-old was cited for speeding, reckless driving, criminal damage and endangerment, the sheriff's office said.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.



