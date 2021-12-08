13-year-old accused of making terrorist threats to Camp Verde Middle School

A 13-year-old boy is facing charges for allegedly threatening to shoot up Camp Verde Middle School, according to the Camp Verde Marshal's Office.

Police say the student was arrested and charged with making terrorist threats after a superintendent reported that the threat was made on one of the school's social media pages.

Investigators say the teen admitted to looking at suspicious websites on school computers but denied making any threats.

Police say parents of the suspect removed him from class and that there was no immediate threat to the school.

The investigation is ongoing.

