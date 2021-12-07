Surprise teen arrested for lying about a school shooting, police say

article

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Surprise after police say he purposely told his classmates there was a school shooting when he knew there wasn't one.

The Shadow Ridge High School student, who isn't named due to being a juvenile, reportedly texted others saying a school shooting was underway. A parent who saw the message called the police to report the incident.

"Surprise PD School Resource Officers and school staff worked quickly to locate the teen suspect on campus. The suspect was arrested and escorted off campus by Surprise Police Officers and later booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center on one count of False Reporting (Creating an emergency response by law enforcement), a Class 1 Misdemeanor," said Surprise Police Sgt. Tommy Hale.

Surprise Police Chief Benny Piña said such threats won't be tolerated and those involved will be held accountable for their actions.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Surprise Police at 623-222-4000, 623-222-TIPS. You can also email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov and reference incident number #211201256.

