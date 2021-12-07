Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix fire sends plume of smoke into the sky

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:52PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A black plume of smoke was seen from all over the Phoenix area as a fire broke out on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The fire broke out near 27th Avenue and Jackson Street at a scrapyard full of cars.

The fire was discovered by an employee and firefighters finally put it out within a couple of hours.

The cause is not known.

