Phoenix fire sends plume of smoke into the sky
PHOENIX - A black plume of smoke was seen from all over the Phoenix area as a fire broke out on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The fire broke out near 27th Avenue and Jackson Street at a scrapyard full of cars.
The fire was discovered by an employee and firefighters finally put it out within a couple of hours.
The cause is not known.
