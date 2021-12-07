Man killed, two injured in Phoenix crash: PD

A man was killed in a Phoenix crash on Tuesday, Dec. 7, the police department says.

At around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Bell Road for reports of a crash.

That's where they found two cars that had collided and killed a 33-year-old David Smith. A five-year-old girl and a 64-year-old woman were also injured in the crash, police say.

Investigators say the Smith "was traveling northbound on 35th Avenue. The vehicle went left of center and struck an SUV traveling southbound."

No further information is available.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: