Daniel Robinson: Buckeye Police continue to search for missing geologist

Police are continuing to analyze evidence and explore leads in connection to a missing 24-year-old geologist who was last seen leaving a job site in Buckeye.

According to Buckeye Police, Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23 near Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road.

Daniel Robinson, 24, remains missing after he was last seen leaving a Buckeye in June. (David Robinson)

After his disappearance, Robinson's Jeep was found crashed in a ravine on July 19. The vehicle had significant damage and some personal items of Robinson were also found inside.

(Buckeye Police Department)

On July 31, a human skull was found in an area south of where Robinson's vehicle was recovered, however, it was later determined that the human remains did not belong to Robinson.

"No additional human remains have been found, despite online reports claiming otherwise," police said in a statement on Sept. 16. "Other remains recovered during searches were determined to be animal bones.

(Buckeye Police Department)

"He came out here for a class, moved out here, landed a job in Arizona, and like I said, he's a very outspoken guy," said Daniel's father, David Robinson. "Being out here is very hard. We're not getting the answers we're looking for."

Anyone with information is asked to call Buckeye Police at 623-349-6400 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

