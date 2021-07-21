Expand / Collapse search
Police: Jeep belonging to missing Daniel Robinson found by rancher

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 33 mins ago
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix
Daniel Robinson article

Daniel Robinson

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police in Buckeye released new information amid an ongoing search for a man who was last seen in June.

According to a statement released by officials on July 9, 24-year-old Daniel Cornelius Robinson arrived at his job site near Cactus Road and Sun Valley Parkway. He was last seen driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade, and was headed west, further into the desert area.

Robinson, according to investigators, did not tell anyone where he was going or why he was leaving. Location data was not available from Robinson's phone, due to it being off or out of range.

"Detectives obtained limited call detail records and it did not appear that Daniel made any calls or texts after leaving the site," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators say they learned from family, friends and co-workers that Daniel's behavior in the days prior to his disappearance was "not like himself at time," but there was no indication he wished to harm himself or leave the area.

Police: Jeep found in ravine

According to a statement released by Buckeye Police on July 21, a Jeep that belongs to Robinson was discovered by a rancher on his property. The car was found about four miles southwest of the jobsite where Robinson was last seen.

"Daniel’s Jeep was discovered in a ravine and appears to have rolled and landed on its side," read a portion of the statement. "The airbags in the Jeep deployed and initial evidence indicates Daniel was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident."

In addition, Buckeye Police officials say they found "multiple personal effects" at the scene, including clothes, Robinson's cell phone, wallet, and keys.

Following the discovery, Buckeye Police officials a ground search of the area was conducted, with the help of a DPS helicopter, MCSO, and their search and rescue dogs.

"Detectives are continuing to analyze evidence from Daniel’s vehicle and are reevaluating further searches based on this updated information. Based on the personal effects found in Daniel’s vehicle, no foul play is suspected," read a portion of the statement.

