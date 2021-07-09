Daniel Robinson: Buckeye Police continue to search for missing geologist
On July 31, a human skull was found in an area south of where Robinson's vehicle was recovered, however, it was later determined that the human remains did not belong to Robinson.
Police: Jeep belonging to missing Daniel Robinson found by rancher
A vehicle belonging to missing Daniel Robinson was found in a ravine by a rancher in late June, Buckeye Police officials announced on July 21.
Buckeye Police searching for man last seen leaving job site
According to the Buckeye Police Department, 24-year-old Daniel Cornelius Robinson was last seen in the area of Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road on June 23. He was driving a blue 2017 Jeep Renegade with an Arizona license plate NLA2CMA.
Family still searching for son who was last seen leaving his work in Buckeye
