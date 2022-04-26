Daniel Robinson disappearance: Father announces 'temporary pause' of search for his son

article

The father of a man who disappeared in the Phoenix area about 10 months ago has announced a ‘temporary pause’ of all desert searches for his son.

David Robinson is the father of Daniel Robinson, a man who was last seen in June of 2021. In a tweet made on April 25, David said the pause is due to budgetary restraints.

"This will allow for refinement, restructuring and improved operations," read a portion of the tweet.

In separate tweets, David emphasized the pause is temporary, and said he plans to resume desert searches. He also said he will not stop searching for Daniel.

Robinson last seen in June 2021

According to previous statements released by Buckeye Police, Daniel arrived at his job site near Cactus Road and Sun Valley Parkway prior to his disappearance. He was last seen driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade, and was headed west, further into the desert area.

After Daniel disappeared, David left his home and family in South Carolina to search for his son. Daniel's car was found a month later, and investigators said it had rolled over.

Daniel Robinson's Jeep was found crashed in a ravine. The 24-year-old geologist was last seen in June leaving a Buckeye job site. (Courtesy: Buckeye Police Department)

In late July, a human skull was found in an area south of where Robinson's vehicle was recovered, however, it was later determined that the human remains did not belong to Robinson.

"No additional human remains have been found, despite online reports claiming otherwise," police said in a statement on Sept. 16, 2021. "Other remains recovered during searches were determined to be animal bones.

On Sept. 30, 2021, Buckeye Police said they conducted more searches in the desert area where Robinson's vehicle was found. Police said they even used a robot equipped with a camera to search two mineshafts, with one of them being more than 75-feet deep.

"Investigators focused on locations where volunteer search crews reported their tracking dogs and previously alerted," police said in a statement. "Buckeye PD's follow up searches did not yield any evidence of Daniel."

