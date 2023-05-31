Details on missing Daniel Robinson case made public by Buckeye Police, investigation continues

On May 31, the Buckeye Police Department released an updated missing persons report for geologist Daniel Robinson who disappeared in June 2021.

Robinson was reported missing on June 23 after leaving his job site near Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road. His crashed Jeep was found just a few miles from the job site.

Throughout the last few years, there have been many reports of human remains being found in and around Buckeye, but none of them turned out to be the young man. Robinson's father, David, has been leading search efforts for his son – and dozens have joined in.

In the updated report, investigators released information not yet previously made public. Those findings are below and are verbatim from the department.

Using advanced data extraction, detectives uncovered location data in Daniel’s cell phone placing the phone at the crash site at approximately 10:05 a.m. the morning Daniel went missing.

Tempe Police assisted the investigation in forensically processing Daniel’s electronic devices including personal computers, a work computer and an I-pad. Preliminary findings did not reveal information that could help locate Daniel. Buckeye police detectives continue to analyze the raw data.

Buckeye police provided a case briefing for the incoming Special Agent in Charge at the FBI Phoenix Field Office. This was the second FBI briefing.

Buckeye police investigated a sighting reported by an individual who claimed to have had a brief encounter with Daniel in the Hassayampa river bottom the day he went missing. Digital evidence from Daniel’s vehicle systems and electronic devices does not align with information provided by the reporting party.

"The Daniel Robinson missing person case is open and active, therefore the record being released at this time is not to be considered complete. The investigation is ongoing," Buckeye PD said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Buckeye Police tip line at 623-349-6411.