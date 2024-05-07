Phoenix pup to compete in 148th Annual Westminster Agility championship

This weekend, an elite group of dogs will compete in the 148th Annual Westminster Agility championship.

It’s happening in New York and a local veterinarian and her sweet dog Phoebe will be there.

Nine-year-old Phoebe is cute, but don’t let her sweet face fool you. She's a tough competitor.

Dr. Ann Marie Goldhammer is the dachshund’s proud owner.

"I decided to try agility because it was in her line. Her mother did phenomenal, her grandmother, grandparents did phenomenal. I started training her and she just took off," Dr. Goldhammer said. "I could tell she loved it."

Soon, the little dog from Phoenix will be on the big stage.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Phoebe. Photo from Dr. Ann Marie Goldhammer

"I hope she doesn't get nervous. I know I will be. I'm just going to try to make it like another trial run. They pick up on your stress, so hopefully I'll be as calm as I can be. Once she gets in there, she gets very focused," Dr. Goldhammer said.

About 350 dogs will be in New York this weekend.

"In order to be eligible to go to Westminster Agility, they have to have an upper-level title called either a MACH or PACH. She has her PACH, which is a preferred agility champion," Dr. Goldhammer said. "And it’s very difficult to get."

The local veterinarian who owns The Village Animal Clinic in north Phoenix grew up around the breed and loves them. She even has jewelry in the shape of dachshund dogs.

While Phoebe is at the top of her game, Dr. Goldhammer says any dog lover can get involved.

"If you're interested, it’s a fun sport to be with your dog, you get to bond more with your dog, the dogs enjoy it, and it promotes a great relationship between you and your dog," Dr. Goldhammer said.

The preliminary events will be streamed by the Westminster Kennel Club website or on the FOX Sports app.

If Phoebe is able to get to the finals on Sunday with Dr. Goldhammer, it will be aired on FOX 10 at 11 a.m. our time on Sunday, May 12.