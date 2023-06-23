Daniel Robinson: Father holds virtual vigil to mark 2-year anniversary of son's disappearance

June 23, 2023 marks two years since Daniel Robinson went missing.

According to our first report on the missing young geologist, Robinson arrived at his job site near Cactus Road and Sun Valley Parkway on June 6, 2021.

Daniel, according to investigators, did not tell anyone where he was going or why he was leaving. Location data was not available from Daniel's phone, due to it being off or out of range.

"Detectives obtained limited call detail records, and it did not appear that Daniel made any calls or texts after leaving the site," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators say they learned from family, friends and co-workers that Daniel's behavior in the days prior to his disappearance was "not like himself at time," but there was no indication he wished to harm himself or leave the area.

Officials eventually found Robinson's Jeep, but Robinson remains missing.

Continuing Coverage: Daniel Robinson Case

Vigil organized by Robinson's father

On Friday, Robinson's father, David Robinson, held a virtual candlelight vigil to not only recognize his son, but dozens of other missing people across the country.

"Everyday is a day that Daniel has been missing, and each day feels exactly the same: painful," said David.

The virtual vigil features an unfortunate bond that the group shares, as well as the reason they have all gathered.

"The community is the unity that we bring together. The families that have been out there searching, passing out flyers, helping with the efforts in every way they can. We are uniting them together to join us, the family of the missing, where you guys can share our store,s hear our stories, and get it out to the public," said David.

Their loved ones have either passed away or are still missing. David, who led the virtual vigil, reflected on memories of his missing son, and said although they lived on opposite sides of the country, his son would always call him.

"The two-hour conversations is what I miss with Daniel," said David. "He’s always inquisitive, always asking me questions. He would tell me about his dreams and aspirations."

Those at the virtual vigil also read out the names of several other missing peoples cases, in an effort to raise awareness. They also shared tips and advice for families and friends during these challenging times.

"I want to do everything I can to help them also be heard," said David.

Also in attendance was Joseph Petito. His daughter, Gabby, drew national attention when she went missing in September 2021, after a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Her remains were later found in a national park in Wyoming. Launfrie also went missing before taking his own life, and a notebook was later found near his body, admitting that he had killed her.

Continuing Coverage: Gabby Petito

"There’s a lot of people missing that need help," said Petito. "It’s about getting the names out there, the faces out there, so people can see them."

Search for Daniel Robinson