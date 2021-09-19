Rainbow appears where authorities discovered body believed to be Gabby Petito
A rainbow appeared in the area where authorities earlier Sunday discovered what they believe to be the body of Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park.
Gabby Petito update: Body found in Wyoming believed to be missing woman
The FBI said at a news conference Sunday that remains discovered were "consistent with the description" of Gabby Petito but that a full forensic ID was still pending.
'Nothing to report' after two days of searching for Brian Laundrie in Florida preserve
At about the same time that a body was found out west during the search for missing Florida woman Gabby Petito, the mobile command center was spotted pulling away from the scene where law enforcement had been searching for her fiancé – and person of interest in her disappearance.
Gabby Petito case: Body found at Wyoming search site matches description of missing Florida woman
Gabby Petito, the missing Florida woman whose case captivated the nation, has apparently been found dead near Grand Teton National Park, the FBI says. But there’s still no sign of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who returned to Florida without her.
FBI believes body found in Wyoming is Gabby Petito
A body found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest is 'consistent with description' of Gabby Petito, the FBI says.
Gabby Petito updates: Everything known about her disappearance
Gabby Petito, 22, hasn’t been seen or heard from since the end of August. Her disappearance involves a cross-country road trip, a white camper van, and a boyfriend who returned home alone and has also since gone missing.
Gabby Petito case: Timeline of 22-year-old woman's disappearance
Gabby Petito, 22, vanished after going on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend in a converted camper van. Here is a timeline of her disappearance and the developments in the case.
Gabby Petito’s van spotted in stranger’s footage at Grand Teton National Park, family believes
The family of Gabby Petito said they believe the white camper van that Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie were traveling in was captured on footage taken Aug. 27 at a camping area in Grand Teton National Park.
Search for Brian Laundrie halted at nightfall as questions mount in Gabby Petito's disappearance
With Gabby Petito still missing, five different law enforcement agencies began searching the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre park in Sarasota – not for Gabby, but for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in her disappearance.
North Port community shows support, solidarity for family of Gabby Petito
The disappearance of a 22-year-old North Port woman who was on a road trip with her fiancé has gripped the small Sarasota County town.
FBI announces search for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park
The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Denver announced Saturday it will search the Grand Teton National Park for signs of a missing North Port woman.
Gabby Petito: Police speak with TikTok user who claimed to give boyfriend Laundrie a ride
A woman posted on TikTok that she came across a hitchhiker, Brian Laundrie, on Aug. 29 and briefly gave him a ride, calling it “a weird situation.” Police say they have since spoken with her about the interaction.
'We all fight for each other': Disappearance of Gabby Petito unites North Port community
Concerned parents in North Port had planned to protest Friday outside the home of Brian Laundrie, the fiance of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her disappearance. But after police asked for a protest to not take place, the group said they will instead organize a candlelight vigil to pray for Gabby's safe return.
Gabby Petito update: Family attorney says Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts unknown
The Laundrie family attorney said the current whereabouts of Brian Laundrie — whose 22-year-old fiance Gabby Petito is missing — were unknown as of Friday evening. The FBI is now searching for him.
Gabby Petito: Utah sheriff says missing woman case 'not related' to double murder
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office in Utah has ruled out any connection between the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito and the double murder of two newlyweds at a campground outside Moab.
Moab murders not connected to missing Gabby Petito case, Utah sheriff now says
Utah investigators have determined that there is no connection between the horrific double murder of a newlywed couple found dead just outside Moab and the missing person case of Gabby Petito, who passed through the city with the fiancé who drove back to Florida without her.
Gabby Petito's dad linked to incident at Laundrie home evening before she was reported missing
Gabby Petito’s father was involved in a "public service" incident at her fiancé Brian Laundrie’s home nine days after he returned to Florida without her from a cross-country road trip, according to heavily redacted police reports.
Missing Gabby Petito: Expert defense attorney says she 'wouldn't be surprised if there's an arrest' of fiancé
Brian Laundrie’s attorney has only released a pair of statements that do not address the whereabouts of Gabby Petito.
Neighbors of Brian Laundrie join the call to end his silence in search for Gabby Petito
Gabby Petito is still missing and investigators have yet to compel Brian Laundrie or his parents to talk, but the calls for them to do so are growing even louder and some of their Florida neighbors have decided they won’t keep quiet so long as the Laundries stay silent.
Gabby Petito showed behavior of victim in Utah bodycam video, domestic violence counselor says
Victim advocates who watched the police body camera footage of Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, say there are lessons to be learned from both of their behaviors.