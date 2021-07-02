Family still searching for son who was last seen leaving his work in Buckeye

A family is desperate to find their 24-year-old son who was last seen in Buckeye just over a week ago.

"Very hard on the family. We're up day and night making phone calls, flyers, doing everything we can to try and find my son," said Daniel Robinson's father, David Robinson.

Daniel works in Buckeye, and Buckeye Police officials say he was last seen driving away from work, in the area of Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road.

"He just went to go get lunch or wherever he went to, and he was not seen again," said Robinson.

Robinson lives in South Carolina, and when he got word that his son was missing, he drove to Arizona to help with the search.

"Devastated, especially when not getting answers," said Robinson. "He was missing for hours by the time I got the notice. Didn't have any information on where he might have gone."

Robinson says that Daniel graduated from college back east three years ago, and he's been working in the Phoenix area ever since. Daniel lives in the Tempe area.

"Majored in Geology, so when he got out of college, he landed a job here. He loves it out here because of the rock formations," said Robinson. "Very outspoken guy. Very smart. He loves his family. Really close with his sisters and brothers."

Robinson says he plans on staying out here for as long as it takes.

"I need to find my son," said Robinson.

Anyone with information on Daniel's whereabouts should call Buckeye Police.

