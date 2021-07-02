Deadly crash causing traffic delays on I-10 eastbound

Crews are at the scene of a deadly crash that closed off one lane along Interstate 10 west of Phoenix.

The crash, according to Department of Public Safety officials, happened on the eastbound lanes of the I-10 at milepost 82 on July 2.

"Witnesses say the tractor-trailer struck a passenger vehicle, which exploded into flames," read a portion of a statement released by DPS.

FOX 10 has learned that five people are dead as a result of the crash. Their names have not been released.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says I-10 eastbound traffic is backed up to about milepost 74.

Arizona Dept. of Transportation

