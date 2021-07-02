Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 4:06 PM MST until FRI 4:45 PM MST, Cochise County
10
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 3:24 PM MST until FRI 6:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 2:53 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Pima County
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Dust Storm Warning
from FRI 3:25 PM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 3:14 PM MST until FRI 6:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 4:45 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
Breaking News

Deadly crash causing traffic delays on I-10 eastbound

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Maricopa County
FOX 10 Phoenix

Four dead following crash crash along eastbound I-10

DPS officials say the crash involved a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles. Video taken by SkyFOX shows one lane along the I-10 that was blocked as a result of the crash.

TONOPAH, Ariz. - Crews are at the scene of a deadly crash that closed off one lane along Interstate 10 west of Phoenix.

The crash, according to Department of Public Safety officials, happened on the eastbound lanes of the I-10 at milepost 82 on July 2.

"Witnesses say the tractor-trailer struck a passenger vehicle, which exploded into flames," read a portion of a statement released by DPS.

FOX 10 has learned that five people are dead as a result of the crash. Their names have not been released.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says I-10 eastbound traffic is backed up to about milepost 74.

adot i-10 blocked 070221

Arizona Dept. of Transportation

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

More Arizona headlines: