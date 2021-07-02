Gov. Ducey rescinds raft of COVID-19 executive orders

article

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on July 2 rescinded a series of executive orders issued during the coronavirus pandemic, saying most of them are no longer needed because the Legislature put them into law in the session that ended this week.

The Republican governor said some of the orders would remain in place until legislation takes effect in 90 days. Those include orders preventing cities, towns and counties from issuing orders for businesses that are more stringent than those Ducey issues. Other orders ending after new legislation takes effect are ones barring universities from requiring COVID 19 vaccines or masks for unvaccinated students.

A series of orders requiring medical facilities to report COVID-19 cases to state health officials will remain in effect.

Republicans who control the Legislature were adamant that they would block any coronavirus-related actions they saw as restricting freedoms, and they passed laws banning mask orders in K-12 schools and state universities and blocking some future health orders. Democrats called the moves short-sighted, saying they may be needed if a new surge of virus cases emerges.

The actions come as the number of coronavirus cases in Arizona remain fairly stable. The state Health Services Department on Friday reported 526 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 895,873 cases and 17,961 deaths.

