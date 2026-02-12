House passes SAVE America Act, fueling debate over citizenship requirements

The Brief The U.S. House narrowly passed the SAVE America Act, a measure requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration and photo ID at polls, though the bill faces an uncertain path in the Senate. Arizona election experts and advocates denounced the bill as a product of election denialism, arguing that the state's existing voting systems are secure and that the new requirements address non-existent problems.



A fierce debate over the integrity of the U.S. electoral system is intensifying following the House’s narrow passage of the SAVE America Act.

What they're saying:

The legislation, which would mandate proof of U.S. citizenship for voter registration and require photo ID at the polls, faces an uncertain future in the Senate. While proponents argue the bill is essential for election security and closing loopholes, critics in the Valley and across the country are pushing back.

A group of election experts and advocates in Arizona recently denounced the measure, characterizing it as a byproduct of election denialism linked to President Donald Trump.

"I’ve spent several years watching the election conspiracy circus unfold across this country from Pennsylvania to Michigan to Georgia and here in Arizona, all because one candidate refused to accept the will of the voters," said Liz Ogden of the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans.

Advocates like Alex Gulatto argue the bill targets a problem that does not exist. "I’m disgusted that we’re standing here in 2026 defending the basic mechanics of our democracy against these false conspiracies yet again," Gulatto said.

The group maintains that Arizona’s voting systems are secure, having been tested and strengthened over decades. Former Coconino County Recorder Patty Hanson pointed to the 2020 election as evidence of the system’s resilience.

"Everyone stood up for the will of the voters, and it’s because of their courage that we have a strong democracy today," Hanson said.

The other side:

However, opponents of the bill expressed concern over recent federal actions, citing a raid on an election warehouse in Fulton County, Georgia. They fear Arizona could be the next target of federal intervention.

"I’m really scared that this is the start of what we’re going to see in 2026," Hanson added.

The coalition is also calling on Republican gubernatorial candidates to condemn the legislation. "When politicians refuse to condemn unconstitutional actions, that silence is not neutral. It is permission," Gulatto said.

What's next:

The SAVE America Act now moves to the Senate, where Republicans would likely need bipartisan support to secure its passage.