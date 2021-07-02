Phoenix sets record for hottest June in history

The National Weather Service says Phoenix has set a record for its hottest June in history.

Meteorologists say the average temperature in Phoenix over the course of last month was 95.3 degrees Fahrenheit (35.1 Celsius). That topped the previous mark of 94.8 F (34.8 C) set in 2013 and matched in 2016.

Last month also broke the record for warmest average low temperature for June at 82.5 F (28.0 C).

The average high temperature in Phoenix ranked as third highest on record at 108.2 F (42.3 C).

According to the National Weather Service, the record-breaking temperatures in Phoenix are a result of urbanization, climate and short-term weather patterns.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather

More weather headlines

Get the latest weather updates by downloading the FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: