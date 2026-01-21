Court docs: Blood found in missing Isabella Comas' car; boyfriend arrested

The Brief Avondale Police discovered blood stains inside the vehicle of 21-year-old Isabella Comas, who has been missing since Jan. 11 after leaving a friend's house to meet her boyfriend. Tommy Rodriguez, 39, was arrested on charges of vehicle theft and criminal damage after surveillance footage and phone data tracked him driving Comas’ car in Globe and Phoenix.



A Maricopa County court document revealed new details in the search for missing 21-year-old Isabella Comas and the investigation into her boyfriend, who is a person of interest in her disappearance.

Timeline:

Comas went missing on Jan. 11 at around 3 p.m. She was last seen leaving her friend's house near Van Buren Street and Avondale Boulevard.

"She was driving a red Hyundai Sonata, Arizona license plate 2EA6LW, and has not been seen or heard from since. Isabella is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with brown eyes and pink hair. She was last seen wearing a baggy navy-blue shirt, blue pants with a white stripe down the side, and sandals," the Avondale Police Department said.

The day after she went missing, Comas' phone was found at a Phoenix recycling center. On Jan. 13, a Turquoise Alert was issued.

On Jan. 15, Comas' boyfriend, Tommy Rodriguez, 39, was named as a person of interest and was arrested on related charges, including theft of means of transportation and criminal damage. He faces no additional charges in the disappearance.

Isabella Comas, 21, and Tommy Rodriguez, 39

Dig deeper:

Court documents filed Jan. 20 by Avondale Police reveal new evidence in the disappearance of Comas, including the discovery of blood inside her vehicle.

Comas was last seen Jan. 11 at a friend's home in Avondale before reportedly leaving to meet Rodriguez. Data from the Life360 app tracked Comas' phone moving between Avondale, Rodriguez’s Phoenix residence, and an industrial area in El Mirage that evening.

Investigators say surveillance footage and license plate readers captured Rodriguez driving Comas’ vehicle in Globe and Phoenix on Jan. 12. After a resident spotted the car in Phoenix, police discovered blood stains inside.

Rodriguez was arrested upon returning to Phoenix from a trip to California. While he admitted to arguing with Comas the day she vanished, police noted inconsistencies in his statements.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.