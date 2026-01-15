Isabella Comas: Police name boyfriend person of interest in her disappearance

article

The Brief Avondale Police have identified 39-year-old Tommy Rodriguez as a person of interest in the disappearance of 21-year-old Isabella Comas; Rodriguez is currently in custody on related charges. Comas was last seen Jan. 11 driving a red Hyundai Sonata near Van Buren Street and Avondale Boulevard, and her phone was recovered the following day at a Phoenix recycling center.



The Avondale Police Department says 21-year-old Isabella Comas' boyfriend is a person of interest in her disappearance.

What we know:

Comas went missing on Jan. 11 at around 3 p.m. when she was last seen leaving a friend's home near Van Buren Street and Avondale Boulevard.

"She was driving a red Hyundai Sonata, Arizona license plate 2EA6LW, and has not been seen or heard from since. Isabella is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with brown eyes and pink hair. She was last seen wearing a baggy navy-blue shirt, blue pants with a white stripe down the side, and sandals," the Avondale Police Department said.

On Jan. 12, Comas' phone was found at a Phoenix recycling center. The next day, a Turquoise Alert was issued for Comas.

On Jan. 15, police said Comas' boyfriend, Tommy Rodriguez, 39, of Phoenix, was deemed a person of interest. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office website, he's been arrested on related charges.

Nearby law enforcement agencies, hospitals, cab companies and other emergency services have been told to be on the lookout for Comas.

Map of the area where Comas was last seen

What you can do:

"We greatly appreciate the community’s ongoing support and encourage anyone with information to continue responding to her Turquoise Alert. The tips received so far have been extremely helpful in moving this case forward," the police department said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.