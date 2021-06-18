Expand / Collapse search
City of Phoenix implementing plans to help cool down the city

Published 
Phoenix mayor discusses new plan to help cool down the city

The city's Shade Canopy Project has a plan to cover spots with a 25% shade canopy, along with easing city codes to plant more trees and protect existing ones. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.

PHOENIX - The record heat has been brutal this week, but the City of Phoenix is trying to help.

City leaders recently passed a budget that involves more investments into keeping things cool.

City officials detail plans to cool down the city

On a day tripping toward 120°F, finding shade at Eastlake Park is part of the survival plan for Phoenix native Charles Limbs.

"They do provide adequate shade, but with the dry wind and high temperatures, it's like being in a convection oven," said Limbs.

Eastlake Park, which is located near 16th Street and Washington, is in the center of a heat island, or areas where heat is trapped by bricks, concrete and asphalt, all man made.

"We had a big week this week creating a budget that would dramatically expand the number of trees we are planting in the City of Phoenix, as well as protecting trees on private land. So we hope that will cool down the city," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

The plan is to cover spots with a 25% shade canopy, along with easing city codes to plant more trees and protect existing ones, and more.

"We have 45 miles of cool pavement, which will look to most people like a whiter pavement. We partner with ASU, And it's 10°F to 15°F cooler so you can feel it on a day like today," said Mayor Gallego.

The Shade Canopy Project is expected to be complete by 2030. Menawhile, the City of Phoenix is airing hiring several positions for its Office of Heat Response and Mitigation.

For Limbs and friends - they’ll stick to their shady spots for now, but say any extra help the city and send sure can’t hurt.

"More resources for the homeless, because some people aren't able to seek refuge from high temperature, so it's kind of sad," said Limbs.

