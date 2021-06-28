Scottsdale PD arrest suspect accused of assaulting officer, abandoning stolen ambulance

Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting an officer and stealing an ambulance before abandoning it in a Scottsdale neighborhood on June 28.

According to Scottsdale Police, the officer was hit after a driver was stopped and then intentionally reversed into the officer's motorcycle near Indian School and Scottsdale roads. Sgt. Kevin Quon says the male driver and female passenger fled the traffic stop and later struck an uninvolved vehicle near 75th Street and Indian School Road and fled from the collision.







"Officers located the suspect vehicle and a brief pursuit ensued. The vehicle entered an apartment complex near 78th Street and Camelback Road and both suspects fled on foot. The vehicle was later recovered by police," stated Quon.

Later on, officers learned the suspects had stolen an ambulance from an unrelated medical incident in the area. It was later abandoned and recovered near 79th Street and Heatherbrae Avenue.







Quon says the suspects were seen by witnesses running into the neighborhood and the female suspect was apprehended a short time later.

The male suspect, identified as 34-year-old Matthew Thomas Crook, was on the run before being arrested by police on July 1. He is accused of aggravated assault on an officer and theft of an emergency vehicle.

"The officer sustained minor injuries. The hit and run victim was not injured," said Quon.

The names of the female suspect and the officer have not been released.

Matthew Thomas Crook

