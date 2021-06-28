PD: Driver sought after woman hit, killed in Phoenix

Police are looking for the driver accused of hitting and killing a woman in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix, Police, 42-year-old Lukina Yazzie was crossing the street at about 10:30 p.m. on June 27 near 21st Avenue and Indian School Road when she was hit by a tan Chevy Tahoe.

Yazzie was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.

Police say the Tahoe was found abandoned near 24th Avenue and Thomas Road, however, the driver was not found.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.