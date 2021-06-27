PD: 4-year-old boy dies after being found floating in Phoenix pool

article

A 4-year-old boy has died after he was found floating in a Phoenix pool on the night of June 26.

According to Phoenix Police, the boy was swimming at a pool party near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road when he was found by family members.

"Family came outside to find the child who had been in the water for an unknown amount of time and immediately began CPR," Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas said in a statement. "Phoenix PD then arrived and took over compressions until Phoenix Fire Paramedics provided advanced resuscitation efforts."

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There were no signs of foul play, police said.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.