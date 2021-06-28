Buckeye Police searching for man last seen leaving job site

article

Police are searching for a man who was last seen leaving a job site in Buckeye.

According to the Buckeye Police Department, 24-year-old Daniel Cornelius Robinson was last seen in the area of Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road on June 23. He was driving a blue 2017 Jeep Renegade with an Arizona license plate NLA2CMA.

Robinson is missing part of his right arm, from his forearm to his hand. He is 5'8", 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Buckeye Police at 623-349-6400.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.