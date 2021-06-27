Off-duty Gilbert police officer seriously hurt by DUI driver on Loop-101, DPS says

article

An off-duty Gilbert police officer was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash when he was struck by a DUI driver early Sunday morning, says the Department of Public Safety.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Sgt. Tom Edgerton was driving southbound on Loop 101 near the Talking Stick Way exit when he was reportedly rear-ended by a driver who authorities say fled the scene.

Edgerton was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is stable as of Sunday afternoon.

"The Scottsdale Police Department later located the suspect vehicle and apprehended the driver for DUI and leaving the scene of a collision," DPS said.

The suspect hasn't been identified.

"Please keep Sergeant Edgerton and his family in your thoughts," the Gilbert Police Department said.

DPS will lead the investigation into the crash.

