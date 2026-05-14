Buckeye shooting investigation: 1 killed, 2 injured, police warn to avoid area

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The Brief Buckeye police are investigating a shooting in the area of Miller Road and Warner Road that left one person dead. Authorities have shut down local streets and are advising the public to avoid the area while the investigation remains active. It is currently unclear if a suspect is in custody, and officials have not yet released the identity or condition of the victim.



SKYFOX was over the scene of a shooting around 10 p.m. on May 14.

What we know:

The incident occurred in the area of Miller Road and Warner Road.

On Twitter, Buckeye Police Department officials stated, "Three females between ages 16-20 suffered gunshot wounds. Two females, including one reportedly pregnant, [were] transported with serious injuries. One died on scene. Suspect search ongoing.

A view of the scene from the ground shows that streets are shut down for the shooting investigation. Police say people should avoid this area.

One witness, neighbor Justin Kennedy, described the moments the gunfire erupted.

"I was getting out of the shower, I heard four or five gunshots and something was nearby. It's kinda crazy that things like this are coming close to home now," Kennedy said.

BPD says two men were seen running from the area.

What we don't know:

BPD says the suspect search is ongoing; a description has not been released.

Map of the crime scene area