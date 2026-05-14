Phoenix Police sergeant fired after anti-ICE protest investigation

There are new developments regarding Phoenix Police sergeant Dustin Mullen. Late Thursday afternoon, Phoenix Police Chief Matthew Giordano announced that Mullen had been fired from the department. In his statement, Chief Giordano stated that Sergeant Mullen's actions "raised significant concerns about judgment and professionalism. Although he was off duty and not in uniform, the oath we take binds us to a higher standard."



As we previously reported, Mullen was off-duty on January 30 when he confronted a group of Hamilton High School students during an anti-ICE protest. He was armed and wearing a mask. At one point during the protest, Mullen was hit with a bottle of water and later told Chandler Police officers that his intention was to "to just let them all assault me and you guys arrest them all, and I’ll keep it on film."



But in his statement regarding the firing, Chief Giordano made his expectations for his officers clear. "Discipline is not about punishment--it is about correcting behavior. When behavior can be corrected, we take that path. But when an employee’s conduct is so serious that continued employment might no longer be viable, the matter proceeds through the Loudermill process."



Mullen's attorney, Steve Serbalik, released a statement to FOX 10 moments after his client was fired. "Sgt. Mullen is disappointed by this decision, but not surprised. While he hoped that the City of Phoenix and Chief Giordano would conduct a "thorough and fair" investigation - that is not what occurred. It will now be up the the Court to protect the rights of Sgt. Mullen and the other members of AZCOPS. We look forward to a fair venue to address these issues."

Dusten Mullen (file)

Phoenix Police Chief Matthew Giordano statement

"Since becoming Chief of the Phoenix Police Department, I have been clear about the standards of accountability and professionalism expected of every member of this department. Discipline is not about punishment--it is about correcting behavior. When behavior can be corrected, we take that path. But when an employee’s conduct is so serious that continued employment might no longer be viable, the matter proceeds through the Loudermill process.

That process happened this week with Sergeant Dusten Mullen. His actions raised significant concerns about judgment and professionalism. Although he was off duty and not in uniform, the oath we take binds us to a higher standard. After thorough consideration, I made the decision to terminate his employment.

Community trust is not something we are owed; it is something we earn every day. We strengthen that trust through transparency, accountability, consistent expectations, and meaningful engagement with the people we serve. Addressing misconduct swiftly and fairly is essential to maintaining that trust."



Statement from Mullen's attorney, Steve Serbalik

"Sgt. Mullen is disappointed by this decision, but not surprised. While he hoped that the City of Phoenix and Chief Giordano would conduct a "thorough and fair" investigation - that is not what occurred. It will now be up to the Court to protect the rights of Sgt. Mullen and other members of AZCOPS. We look forward to a fair venue to address these issues."

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.