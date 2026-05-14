Arizona weather forecast: Highs near 100 degrees sticking around in the Phoenix area

The Brief Highs in the Valley will be right around 100 degrees for the next few days. On Sunday and early next week, 90-degree highs will be forecast for Phoenix. By late next week, highs in the Valley will rise again into the triple digits.



Warm conditions persist to end the work week and last into the weekend.

What to Expect:

Although the ridge of high pressure that pushed us to nearly 110 degrees a few days ago has since shifted eastward, we're not seeing a major drop in temperatures. We are currently located between the passing ridge to our east, and a new ridge to the west, which is currently building over the Pacific. As a result, our forecast high has slipped to around 100 degrees and will remain there through Saturday. The forecast high is 100 in Phoenix on Thursday, 99 on Friday, and 100 on Saturday. Each day will be sunny with some low-end breezy conditions.

By Sunday, a trough of much more mild air starts to drop down across the Mountain West portions of the United States. This low pressure system will sit just to the north of Arizona. While we don't see rain chances out of the system, we will see the stronger winds wrapping around the storm as well as cooler air.

Looking Ahead:

The forecast high drops to 96 on Sunday, 94 on Monday and remains near 96 on Tuesday in the Valley. Winds will increase to around 15-20 mph in Phoenix on Saturday and 20-25 mph on Sunday. For the High Country, the winds will increase to gusts around 30-40 mph over the weekend.

Next week, along with the mild start, it will remain dry and sunny to mostly sunny. The forecast high gradually climbs back to around 100 late next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)