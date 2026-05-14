Driver shot at witnesses after crash in south Phoenix, police say

The Brief Police say a driver who caused a crash on May 13 at the intersection of 16th Street and Southern Avenue opened fired at witnesses. The witnesses reportedly were checking on the driver when he shot at them through his windshield. No one was hurt, and the driver was arrested.



Police say a driver who caused a crash at a south Phoenix intersection on Wednesday night opened fire at witnesses who tried to help him.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on May 13 at 16th Street and Southern Avenue.

Phoenix Police say witnesses reported seeing a crash, and when they went to check on the driver who caused the collision, the driver fired at them through his windshield.

The driver walked away from the crash, but was arrested once officers got to the scene. None of the witnesses were hurt.

The intersection was shut down due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

The suspect wasn't identified. No other details on what led up to the crash were released by police.

Map of where the incident happened: