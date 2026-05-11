Jones Fire burning near Wickenburg shuts down U.S. 60; evacuation ordered

The Brief The Jones Fire has burned an estimated 15 acres southeast of Wickenburg. U.S. 60 is closed in both directions at milepost 111 due to the fire. A GO evacuation alert has been issued for some in the area.



The U.S. 60 is closed in both directions near Wickenburg due to a brush fire.

What we know:

The Jones Fire has burned an estimated 15 acres along both sides of the river bottom southeast of Wickenburg.

"The fire is burning along both sides of the river bottom & the highway, in salt cedar, cottonwood, grasses & brush," the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said. "Four SEATs on order along with a Type 2 hand crew."

The highway is closed at milepost 111 due to the fire, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Evacuations

A GO alert has been issued. Residents from the U.S. 93 to Zabel Mine Road, from the railroad tracks west of U.S. 60 to the area east of U.S. 60, are being told to evacuate.

Dig deeper:

According to the Arizona Emergency Information network, the "Ready, Set, Go!" program is a nationwide program that is adopted by Arizona's 15 county sheriffs.

"The three steps encourage Arizonans to get READY by preparing now for what threatens their community, be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger and to GO, evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening," read a portion of the website.

READY – Prepare Now

Be aware of the hazards that can threaten your community.

Take steps now to prepare for seasonal threats.

Register with your county/tribal emergency notification system.

Connect with your local emergency management office, sheriff's office and public health department on social media.

Make a family evacuation and communication plan that includes family phone numbers, out-of-town contacts and family meeting locations.

Build an emergency go kit with enough food, water and necessary supplies for at least 72 hours. Include supplies to help keep you and your family healthy, such as face coverings, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. Start with the five P’s; people and pet supplies, prescriptions, papers, personal needs and priceless items.

Check with your neighbors, family, friends and elders through video chats or phone calls to ensure they are READY.

Keep up to date on local news, weather watches, weather warnings and public health recommendations

SET – Be Alert

Know there is significant danger in your area.

Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

Grab your emergency go kit.

Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.

Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.

This might be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Be SET to GO.

GO! – Evacuate

Danger in your area is imminent and life threatening.

Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you further.

Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.

What we don't know:

The cause of the brush fire is unknown. It's also unclear when the U.S. 60 will reopen.

Map of area where the highway is closed:

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.